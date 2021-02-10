Mohsin reviews arrangements for PS-43 by-polls

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner. Benazirabad, Syed Mohsin Shah chaired a meeting for reviewing the arrangements made for PS-43 by-elections to be held on on Feb 16, 2021.

The DIG Shaheed Benazirabad, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and District Monitoring Officer Abdul Rehman Arrain, DC Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja , SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani and others were also attended the meeting.

According to a handout, The meeting was informed that for by-elections of PS 43, 132 polling stations would be set up, 64 are collective, 34 for males and females each while 34 were declared sensitive and 37 highly sensitive and 61 were declared as normal. However, secrets cameras would be installed on 132 highly sensitive polling both.

A total of voters number on PS 43 is 1,57, 210 in which 88034 are females voters and 69196 are males voters while Rangers would be called on need basis.

SSPs of Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze and Sanghar would keep patrolling on the elections day.

Code of conduct has issued under which banners and posters sizes had been determined while a fully ban on weapons displaying would be imposed.

No one would be allowed to use government machinery if there is any violations stern actions would be taken according to the law.

The directives about the coronavirus have also been issued under which spray, masks sanitizers and gloves would be used at polling stations.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja informed the meeting that all administrators were visiting polling stations, aiming to review arrangements.

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Shah announced to observe public Holiday on polling day