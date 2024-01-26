Monitoring Officers Continue Action Over Violation Of Code Of Conduct
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 08:44 PM
The monitoring officers on Friday continued action over violation of the electoral code of conduct while acting upon the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The monitoring officers on Friday continued action over violation of the electoral code of conduct while acting upon the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan.
According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner, the education authorities had issued immediate dismissal orders for Master Anwar of Mangowal school in Tehsil Haraj, district Chakwal, due to breach of the code of conduct.
"The district monitoring officer Chakwal had written a letter to the CEO of Education, Chakwal about the engagement of Master Anwar in the election and political activities of a candidate," she added. She said a notice was also issued to Anjum Aqeel Khan, a candidate from NA-46 Islamabad, for establishing an illegal camp, adding that candidates Ayan Khan Niazi and Abdul Aleem Khan from Khanewal were issued notices for displaying Quranic verses on Panaflexes.
Similarly, candidates Raja Hayat Miraj and Syed Muhammad Murtaza from Khanewal (NA-155 and PP-205) were issued notices for displaying penaflex. Qaisara Elahi and Sameera Elahi in Gujarat (PP-31 and PP-34) were issued notices for violating advertising material rules, she added.
The spokesperson said that notices were also sent to candidates Rai Mansab and Malik Tahir Dogar in Multan (PP-216 and PP-217). Additionally, Bisma Riaz from Mandi Bahauddin (PP-41) was also issued a notice for installing an oversized panaflex, she added.
Recent Stories
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Soc ..
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki
International Clean Energy Day observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat3 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day6 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days3 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident6 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects3 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki37 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed37 minutes ago
-
Killers get death penalty on two counts37 minutes ago
-
ECP Balochistan chief calls on IGP37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding immunization40 minutes ago