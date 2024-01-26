Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct

The monitoring officers on Friday continued action over violation of the electoral code of conduct while acting upon the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The monitoring officers on Friday continued action over violation of the electoral code of conduct while acting upon the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan.

According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner, the education authorities had issued immediate dismissal orders for Master Anwar of Mangowal school in Tehsil Haraj, district Chakwal, due to breach of the code of conduct.

"The district monitoring officer Chakwal had written a letter to the CEO of Education, Chakwal about the engagement of Master Anwar in the election and political activities of a candidate," she added. She said a notice was also issued to Anjum Aqeel Khan, a candidate from NA-46 Islamabad, for establishing an illegal camp, adding that candidates Ayan Khan Niazi and Abdul Aleem Khan from Khanewal were issued notices for displaying Quranic verses on Panaflexes.

Similarly, candidates Raja Hayat Miraj and Syed Muhammad Murtaza from Khanewal (NA-155 and PP-205) were issued notices for displaying penaflex. Qaisara Elahi and Sameera Elahi in Gujarat (PP-31 and PP-34) were issued notices for violating advertising material rules, she added.

The spokesperson said that notices were also sent to candidates Rai Mansab and Malik Tahir Dogar in Multan (PP-216 and PP-217). Additionally, Bisma Riaz from Mandi Bahauddin (PP-41) was also issued a notice for installing an oversized panaflex, she added.