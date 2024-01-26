Open Menu

Monitoring Officers Continue Action Over Violation Of Code Of Conduct

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct

The monitoring officers on Friday continued action over violation of the electoral code of conduct while acting upon the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The monitoring officers on Friday continued action over violation of the electoral code of conduct while acting upon the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan.

According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner, the education authorities had issued immediate dismissal orders for Master Anwar of Mangowal school in Tehsil Haraj, district Chakwal, due to breach of the code of conduct.

"The district monitoring officer Chakwal had written a letter to the CEO of Education, Chakwal about the engagement of Master Anwar in the election and political activities of a candidate," she added. She said a notice was also issued to Anjum Aqeel Khan, a candidate from NA-46 Islamabad, for establishing an illegal camp, adding that candidates Ayan Khan Niazi and Abdul Aleem Khan from Khanewal were issued notices for displaying Quranic verses on Panaflexes.

Similarly, candidates Raja Hayat Miraj and Syed Muhammad Murtaza from Khanewal (NA-155 and PP-205) were issued notices for displaying penaflex. Qaisara Elahi and Sameera Elahi in Gujarat (PP-31 and PP-34) were issued notices for violating advertising material rules, she added.

The spokesperson said that notices were also sent to candidates Rai Mansab and Malik Tahir Dogar in Multan (PP-216 and PP-217). Additionally, Bisma Riaz from Mandi Bahauddin (PP-41) was also issued a notice for installing an oversized panaflex, she added.

Related Topics

Election Multan Islamabad Education Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Ayan Chakwal Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin From NA-46 NA-155 PP-31 PP-34 PP-41 PP-205 PP-216 PP-217

Recent Stories

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 ..

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

6 minutes ago
 5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed i ..

5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days

3 minutes ago
 Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

3 minutes ago
 Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilie ..

Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..

3 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 ..

Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches

6 minutes ago
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sh ..

Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities t ..

Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects

3 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day ..

Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: C ..

Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Soc ..

35 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healt ..

Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki

37 minutes ago
 International Clean Energy Day observed

International Clean Energy Day observed

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan