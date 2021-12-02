UrduPoint.com

Month-long 2nd Phase Of COVID-19 RED Drive Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:50 AM

Month-long 2nd phase of COVID-19 RED drive kicks off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The second phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) anti corona drive was kicked off in the entire district here on Wednesday to ensure no one would be left un-vaccinate in the district against the fatal disease.

Talking to the media, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani informed that over 1.1 million people had been inoculated against the lethal virus during the first phase.

He said during the drive, which continued from October 25 to November 12, around 13 million had been vaccinated across the province.

Dr Ehsan said the vaccine was mandatory for those above 12 years of age and safe for pregnant and other disease affected people.

He said a comprehensive plan had been devised to achieve the goals of the 'Red' Corona Vaccination Campaign while 408 teams were visiting door to door to persuade the citizens of corona vaccination.

Dr Ehsan said announcements were also being made from mosques informing the citizens about corona vaccination. He urged the residents to come forward and vaccinate themselves at the earliest.

The drive will continue till December 31.

