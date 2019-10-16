More than 100 children reunited with families in last 11 months: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday said Islamabad police reunited more than 100 missing or abducted children with their families safely during the last 11 months and role of Operational Unit of the force was crucial behind this success story

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday said Islamabad police reunited more than 100 missing or abducted children with their families safely during the last 11 months and role of Operational Unit of the force was crucial behind this success story.

Speaking here with the parents of recovered children at Police Line Headquarters, the IGP said it was not an ordinary task to trace 100 children and get them reunited with their families safely.

The parents of the missing children had to really face a tough situation but our Operational Wing headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed investigated various cases on technical grounds and succeeded to reunite their children with them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, all Zonal SPs, ASPs of Model Divisions and SDPOs were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said police was declared responsible in case any child got missing which was really shocking.

A social media campaign was also launched to tell the parents about their responsibility to avoid such incidents, he added.

He said most of the missing children left their homes after being dejected or getting annoyed with their parents due to their harsh attitudes.

He said not even a single case of conventional kidnapping had been reported during the current year.

He appealed the parents to remain aware about social activities of their children and keep them away from odd company and improper use of social media.

The friendly as well as kind attitude of parents with their children is helpful in their proper upbringing while strict behavior leads towards leaving of homes by them in distress, he added.

The IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said Islamabad Police is committed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and its personnel have rendered great sacrifices in the line of duty.

He said the UN declared Islamabad `family station' for their staff after hard work of the force for 12 years while Model Divisions has been made to promote community policing as envisioned by the prime minister. The appointments of enthusiastic ASPs have been ensured at these Model Divisions while a facilitation center has been set up in sector F-6 which is providing all police related facilities to citizens except registration of first information reports (FIRs).

Police Mobile facilitation van service has been also introduced while four more mobile vans would start functioning till November 15, to facilitate citizens and serve them at their door steps, he maintained.

Aamir Zulfiqar said Islamabad Police receive thousands of call per day which reflects the trust of the people on this force. However, he appealed the citizens to acknowledge the hard work of police and cooperate with it.

IGP Islamabad said a clear policy has been given to personnel of the force for polite interaction with people and police slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam)' is a step towards and guideline towards friendly policing.

In the end, the IGP appreciated the hard work of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and his team which succeeded to trace the children and reunited them with their families.

He along with DIG (Operations) also distributed gifts among the recovered children.