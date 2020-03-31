UrduPoint.com
More Than 2100 People Screened Belonging To Different Areas Of Attock District: Dr Asif Niazi

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Health department Attock has so for screened more than 2100 people belonging to different areas of Attock District , Incharge Corona Virus Control Attock Dr Asif Niazi said this while talking to this journalist.

While giving details he said that those screened include 1668 persons coming back from different countries and more than 500 hundered suspects with having no travel history.

He said that during this screening exercise 21 persons were found suspects and were shifted to Isolations wards in Attock , Pindigheb and Hasanabdal .

After shifting them to isolation wards their swabs samples were sent to NIH . Dr Asif said that the results of 18 patients were found negative and they all have been sent home after completion of their two weeks time in isolation while the result of one suspect was found positive and the result of two suspect patients is still awaited.

Asif Niazi said that the female patient who was found positive has completed one week in isolation ward and her swab sample has been againt sent for lab test.

He said that the suspects whose results are awaited are in isolation wards of THQ Hospitals Hasanabdal and Pindigheb. While replying a question he said that situation in Attock is under control and emphasised upon the people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

