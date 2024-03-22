More Than 6 Million Acres Of Land In Country Affected By Salinity: Experts
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 09:13 PM
The Agriculture and water experts have said that more than 6 million acres of land in the country was affected by salinity, due to lack of proper planning of LBOD, cracks occur in rivers and canals every year, while the underground water of Sindh was deteriorating rapidly
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Agriculture and water experts have said that more than 6 million acres of land in the country was affected by salinity, due to lack of proper planning of LBOD, cracks occur in rivers and canals every year, while the underground water of Sindh was deteriorating rapidly.
They expressed these views while addressing the participating students and experts during a one-day training program organized under the auspices of the Faculty of Crop Production on "Sustainable management of salt-affected soil," organized by the Faculty of Crop Production.
On this occasion, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar said that Sindh was the province with the most salinity-affected lands in the country. Due to which the agriculture of Sindh was having a negative impact.
He proposed that cultivating salt-tolerant crops and implementing water-efficient practices could revitalize saline lands.
Water expert Dr. Mashooq Ali Talpur pointed out that the construction of artificial waterways in Sindh was exacerbating land salinity, and due to improper planning of LBOD every year there are losses due to cracks, and waste water from sugar mills is also discharged into these waterways. Agricultural researcher Shankar Bhawani, social activist Benezir Kumbhar, Professor Dr. Shaukat Ibrahim Abro, Shakeel Ahmed Chatha, Zahoor Ahmed Palijo, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro and others spoke on this occasion.
Under this project, trials were also conducted in different areas of Tando Muhammad Khan regarding the rehabilitation of salinity affected land, which has yielded better results.
Recent Stories
Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 280
Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties
UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land
Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance
'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study
ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections
Finance minister for enhancing Pak-Germany bilateral trade
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance4 minutes ago
-
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week4 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties4 minutes ago
-
UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land2 minutes ago
-
Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance2 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections2 minutes ago
-
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture18 minutes ago
-
PM seeks comprehensive strategy for increase in IT exports18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar18 minutes ago
-
Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case40 minutes ago
-
UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day40 minutes ago
-
47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts38 minutes ago