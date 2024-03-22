More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts

The Agriculture and water experts have said that more than 6 million acres of land in the country was affected by salinity, due to lack of proper planning of LBOD, cracks occur in rivers and canals every year, while the underground water of Sindh was deteriorating rapidly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Agriculture and water experts have said that more than 6 million acres of land in the country was affected by salinity, due to lack of proper planning of LBOD, cracks occur in rivers and canals every year, while the underground water of Sindh was deteriorating rapidly.

They expressed these views while addressing the participating students and experts during a one-day training program organized under the auspices of the Faculty of Crop Production on "Sustainable management of salt-affected soil," organized by the Faculty of Crop Production.

On this occasion, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar said that Sindh was the province with the most salinity-affected lands in the country. Due to which the agriculture of Sindh was having a negative impact.

He proposed that cultivating salt-tolerant crops and implementing water-efficient practices could revitalize saline lands.

Water expert Dr. Mashooq Ali Talpur pointed out that the construction of artificial waterways in Sindh was exacerbating land salinity, and due to improper planning of LBOD every year there are losses due to cracks, and waste water from sugar mills is also discharged into these waterways. Agricultural researcher Shankar Bhawani, social activist Benezir Kumbhar, Professor Dr. Shaukat Ibrahim Abro, Shakeel Ahmed Chatha, Zahoor Ahmed Palijo, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro and others spoke on this occasion.

Under this project, trials were also conducted in different areas of Tando Muhammad Khan regarding the rehabilitation of salinity affected land, which has yielded better results.