More Than 8,000 Liters Of Adulterated Milk Destroyed

Muhammad Irfan Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:55 AM

More than 8,000 liters of adulterated milk destroyed

Halal Food Authority Wednesday destroyed more than 8,000 liters of adulterated milk and held the responsible during the snap checking

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Halal food Authority Wednesday destroyed more than 8,000 liters of adulterated milk and held the responsible during the snap checking.

According to details, the authority conducted snap checks on tankers coming from Punjab for supplying adulterated milk to Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Peshawar. Two tanker owners were fined Rs90,000 for violating the SOPs and playing with health of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

