Motorcyclist Crushed To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on Hazara road in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Tuesday.

Police sources said that a 26-year-old Muhammad Ahsan was going back to his house after closing his vegetable shop when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked him resultantly he died on the spot.

The driver managed to escape with the vehicle. Hassanabdal Police registered a case against an unknown driver and started investigations.

