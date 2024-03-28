Open Menu

Motorcyclist Dies After Hit By Car

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Motorcyclist dies after hit by car

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding car hit him here on Bannu Road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a speedy car hit a motorcycle near Saddar police station on Bannu road.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 team immediately reached the site and shifted the body to the hospital.

The victim was identified as Ikram Ullah son of Rehmat Ullah, a resident of Mohallah Muqarrab Khan in the Paniala area of Tehsil Paharpur.

