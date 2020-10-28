Motorway gang-rape case: ATC extends physical remand of Shafqat Ali till Nov 7

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, co-accused in motorway gang rape case, for another ten days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, co-accused in motorway gang rape case, for another ten days.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein police produced the accused on expiry of his physical remand.

A prosecution argued before the court that the police recovered the club used to smash the car window, on pointation of the accused but further custody was required for recovering victim's cash and ATM card. He pleaded with the court for extending physical remand of the accused for another 15 days.

At this, the court extended physical remand for ten days and ordered for producing the accused on November 7.

On September 9, the accused- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abid Mallhi had also been arrested by police on October 12 , after remaining fugitive for a month. He had been sent to jail for identification parade.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).