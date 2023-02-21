ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :In a swift and timely action, the Motorway Police arrested the ringleader of a fence-stealing gang on the M3 motorway near Jaranwala Interchange on Tuesday.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police, the accused, identified as Goga was already wanted by the police and was caught stealing a fence worth Rs 32 lakh from an area of approximately one kilometer.

The police officers on patrolling duty noticed the missing fence on the sides of the motorway and immediately gave chase to the three culprits who were seen loading the fence onto a rickshaw. While the accused Goga was apprehended, his two accomplices managed to escape into the nearby fields.

A search operation is currently underway to track down and arrest the escaped culprits.

The Motorway Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and he is now in police custody. The investigation is ongoing, and the police have assured the public that the rest of the stolen fence will also be recovered upon identification.

DIG Motorway Nasir Aziz Virk appreciated the efforts of the police officers and urged them to continue their vigilant efforts to ensure the safety and security of the citizens on the motorways.