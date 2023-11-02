Open Menu

Motorway Police Foil Terror Plot, Seize 30 Bore Pistols, Bomb

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Motorway Police foil terror plot, seize 30 bore pistols, bomb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) In an operation near Sahiwal on the national highway, Motorway police officers foiled a terror plot by seizing 30 bore pistols, one bomb, and other suspicious items from a suspected motorcyclist.

According to Motorway Police PRO, a motorcyclist was signaled to stop while on patrol, but instead of stopping he sped away.

After a brief chase, the police apprehended the suspect and recovered weapons and other items. The suspect was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

DIG Central Shahid Javed commended the officers for their alert duty and bravery, saying that they had averted a major tragedy.

This incident is a reminder of the vigilance and dedication of the Motorway Police officers, who work tirelessly to keep the roads safe.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Alert Sahiwal From

Recent Stories

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

4 minutes ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

18 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

18 minutes ago
 CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

19 minutes ago
Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

1 hour ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

1 hour ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

1 hour ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan