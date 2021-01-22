UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Recovers Stolen Car

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Motorway police recovers stolen car

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Friday recovered a stolen Suzuki Wagnor car bearing registration number ALE 368 from jurisdictions of Sawabi.

An official of NHMP informed that a patrolling team of Motorway police found an unclaimed car parked near Sawabi.

Following the investigation, it was revealed that the said car was stolen from Sialkot. The police took the car into custody and informed the concerned police station and owner of the car.

Search operation is underway to apprehend the accused.

