Motorway Police Seize Huge Cache Of Weapons Near Burhan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Motorway Police seize huge cache of weapons near Burhan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Motorway Police, in a successful operation on Sunday, foiled an attempt to smuggle a large cache of weapons near Motorway M1, Burhan.

The recovered arms included 81 pistols of 30 bore, 72 pistols of 9mm, an M-14 rifle, 2,700 live rounds of SMG, 9,700 live rounds of 30 bore, and 165 magazines. The accused were believed to be bringing the weapons from Peshawar.

According to the Motorway Police, a suspicious vehicle was signalled to stop near Burhan. However, the accused drove away from the spot, prompting a high-speed chase by the police.

The accused drove recklessly, but they were eventually caught. On searching the vehicle, a large number of weapons were found.

The accused managed to escape from the spot, and the search for them is ongoing. Further legal action is being taken against the accused.

The recovery of such a large amount of weapons is a major success for the Motorway Police, and it will help to maintain peace and security in the area.

