LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :PML-N MPA Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed on Saturday visited head office of the Water and Sanitation Agency and reviewed the progress related to WASA's development schemes.

According to WASA sources here, the MPA visited the office as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and directed all the directors to expedite the development work.

Chaudhry Shahbaz along with the administration of WASA also visited water tank at Kashmir Road.

He said that before the start of monsoon season underground water tanks at Kashmir Road and Sheranwala Gate should be made operational.

He further said that under construction disposal stations should also be made functional prior to monsoon, adding that special attention should be given towards development schemes.