UrduPoint.com

MPA Ehtisham Vows To Resolve Peoples' Problems At Doorstep

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MPA Ehtisham vows to resolve peoples' problems at doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly(MPA) Ehtsham Javed Akbar has said that solid measures were being taken for the socio-economic development of Pharpur constituency.

In a statement issued here, he said problems of people were resolved at their doorstep.

He said that a record development work had been completed in the constituency with his efforts and countless schemes were underway in the area which would uplift living standard of people.

He said these development schemes included installation of new transformers, paving of streets and roads etc and vowed that these ongoing projects would be timely completed.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of work and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

16 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.