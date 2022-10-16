MPA Ehtisham vows to resolve peoples' problems at doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly(MPA) Ehtsham Javed Akbar has said that solid measures were being taken for the socio-economic development of Pharpur constituency.

In a statement issued here, he said problems of people were resolved at their doorstep.

He said that a record development work had been completed in the constituency with his efforts and countless schemes were underway in the area which would uplift living standard of people.

He said these development schemes included installation of new transformers, paving of streets and roads etc and vowed that these ongoing projects would be timely completed.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of work and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.