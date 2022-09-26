(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A parliamentary delegation of Pakistan on Monday participated in an international conference held in Moscow in connection with the 75th Anniversary of Pakistan's Independence to highlight and discuss different aspects and role of Pakistan in global and regional affairs, cooperation and progress in the bilateral relations.

The delegation comprising Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Senator Walid Iqbal, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Pakistan's Ambassador to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan attended the conference held at Institute of Oriental Studies, Russian academy of Sciences, Moscow, in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Russia.

The event was held to highlight and discuss the role of Pakistan in global and regional affairs, exploration of bilateral cooperation and connectivity, strengthening of Pak-Russia strategic and economic relations.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Senator Walid Iqbal, in his keynote address, stressed the need of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. He acknowledged Russian support of Pakistan for membership of SCO and conveyed gratitude for Russian Federation's assistance in the wake of unprecedented floods in Pakistan.

He stressed the need of realization of cooperation of agreements including the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project to further boost the relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, while deliberating upon the bilateral relations between the two countries, noted with satisfaction that the trajectory of progress was not only positive but also seamless irrespective of change of Governments.

He listed significant achievements of Pakistan in various fields and highlighted strong political consensus in the country for the constitutional democracy and rule of law.

He also briefed on various aspects of Pakistan's foreign and defense policy and emphasized the importance of settlement of Kashmir issue for peace and security in the region.

in his address, Professor Vyacheslav Belokrensitsky, Chairman Center for the Study of Near and middle Eastern Countries, Institute of Oriental Studies said that the conference provided an opportunity for the participants to throw lights on various aspects of bilateral and regional issues with their recommendations.

Among other speakers of the conference included Masuma Hasan, Chairperson, Pakistan Institute of International Affars Karachi, Dr. Zafar Iqbal Cheema, Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad, Hasnain Reza Mirza, Chairman Analytical Centre Golden Ring Economic Forum GREF, Lahore, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Khan, Director, Area Study Centre (Russia, China & Central Asia), University of Peshawar, Shahida Wizarat, Institute of business Management, Karachi, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Chairman Muslim Institute -Mission of Unity, Stability & Leadership in Muslims, Islamabad, Anna A. Suvorova, IOS RAS and Philipp P. Smolyakov, Russian Embassy in Islamabad.