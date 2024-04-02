Open Menu

MQM-P MPAs Press Authorities To Address High TDS Level Problem In Drinking Water

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Echoing concerns of the citizens regarding the health hazard of the rising level of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in the Indus River at Kotri barrage near Hyderabad, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked the authorities to address the issue urgently.

The Hyderabad based MPAs of MQM-P including Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani approached Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi, Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar and other officers, asking them to resolve the problem.

Qaimkhani pointed out that the water quality due to high levels of TDS had become injurious to human health.

According to him, not only polluted water was being supplied to the citizens, the people living in a vast number of areas in City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas were complaining about water shortage in the holy month of Ramazan.

The MPAs strongly called for constructing new water lagoons to increase storage capacity as the existing capacity was not able to meet the district's water demand beyond a few days.

They said the authorities should consider it a serious issue because in the time of water scarcity the entire city became dependent on water stored in lagoons.

The MPAs demanded that the water supply from Sukkur barrage to Kotri barrage should be enhanced immediately so that the TDS level could subside at Kotri.

