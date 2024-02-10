MQM-P wins 25 PA seats from Karachi; PPP, independents secure 10 each

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) As per the complete result of the Sindh Assembly's 47 Constituencies of Karachi division, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan is leading with 25 seats followed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian with victory in 10 constituencies of the metropolis.

Independent candidates returned successfully from 10 constituencies while Jamaat Islami Pakistan (JIP) got only 2 of its candidates entering into the provincial legislature.

According to the available results (Form-47) issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, voters in the Central, West, and East districts of Karachi demonstrated overwhelming confidence in MQM-Pakistan as all the seats except one in each district were won by its candidates.

Out of 9 provincial assembly constituencies of District Central Karachi, MQM-P swept 8 seats while the remaining one seat was claimed by JIP.

JIP's only victory in the district was achieved by Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman who returned successful on PS-129 Karachi Central-VIII by securing 26,296 votes.

MQM-P candidates Reehan Akram won PS-122 Karachi Central-I by securing 48,170 votes, Abdul Waseem won PS-123 Karachi Central-II by getting 17,526 votes, Abdul Basit, PS-124, Karachi Central-III with 31,035 votes, Syed Adil Askari, PS-125, Karachi Central-IV with 63,807 votes, Muhammad Iftikhar Alam, PS-126, Karachi Central-V with 38,789 votes, Muhammad Muaz Mehboob, PS-127, Karachi Central-VI with 23,389 votes, Taha Ahmed Khan, PS-128 Karachi Central-VII with 34,417 votes and Jamal Ahmed won PS-130, Karachi Central-IX by securing 38,334 votes.

Out of 6 PA seats of district West, MQM-P won 5 while PPPP secured one seat as PPPP Ali Ahmed won PS-116 Karachi West-I by securing 7,085 votes.

MQM-P's Shaikh Abdullah won PS-117, Karachi West-II by securing 11,154 votes and Naseer Ahmed won PS-118 Karachi West-III by securing 9,740 votes, Ali Khurshidi won PS-119 Karachi West-IV by securing 22,020 votes, Muhammad Mazahir Aamir won PS-120 Karachi West-V by securing 35,789 votes and Aijazul Haq won PS-121 Karachi West-VI by securing 26,454 votes.

Out of 9 provincial assembly seats of District East, 8 were won by MQMP and one was bagged by PPPP. Former Sindh minister Saeed Ghani clinched the seat by winning PS-105, Karachi East IX with 26,168 votes.

Among MQM-P's successful candidates, Shoukat Ali won PS-97, Karachi East-I, by securing 4,997 votes; Arslan Pervaiz from PS-98, Karachi East-II, with 13,903 votes; Syed Farhan Ansari, PS-99 Karachi East-III with 26658 votes, Syed Muhammad Usman, PS-100, Karachi East-IV, with 21,970 votes; Moeed Anwar, PS-101, Karachi East-V, with 43,080 votes, Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui, PS-102, Karachi East-VI with 25,330 votes, Faisal Rafiq, PS-103, Karachi East-VII, with 15,870 votes, and Muhammad Daniyal, PS-104, Karachi East-VIII with 30,465 votes.

Out of 6 provincial assembly seats of District Malir, PPPP clinched 5 while one seat was won by an independent candidate Ijaz Khan who returned successful on PS-88 Malir V by securing 17580 votes.

Candidate Muhammad Yousaf Baloch won PS-84, Malir-I, by securing 25,348 votes, Muhammad Sajid, PS-85 Malir-II with 27,791 votes, PPPP's Abdur Razzaq Raja, PS-86 Malir-III with 15,017 votes, Mehmood Alam Jamote, PS-87 Malir-IV with 19,220 votes and Muhammad Saleem, PS-89 Malir-VI by getting 25,326 votes.

Of the 5 PA seats of District South, three independent candidates turned successful while PPPP and MQMP clinched one seat each.

Among the independent candidates, Sajjad Ali won PS-106, Karachi South-I by getting 20658 votes, Bilal Hussain Khan Jadoon won PS-109, Karachi South-IV with 27,854 votes and Rehan Bandukra won PS-110, Karachi South-V with 47,450 votes.

PPPP's Muhammad Yousuf returned successful from PS-107, Karachi South-II with 26,902 votes and MQM-P Muhammad Dilawar won PS-108, Karachi South-III by securing 20,014 votes.

Out of 7 provincial assembly seats of District Korangi, 3 were won by independent candidates, MQMP secured 2 while PPPP and JI clinched one seat each.

MQM's, Shariq Jamal won PS-90, Korangi-I, by securing 35,609 votes; Jamat e Islami (JI) candidate Muhammad Farooq won PS-91, Korangi-II by securing 23,499 votes; and an independent candidate Wajid Hussain Khan won PS-92, Korangi-III, by securing 28,276 votes.

Another independent candidate Sajid Hussain won PS-93 Korangi IV by gaining 20372 votes;

MQMP's Najam Mirza won PS-94, Korangi-V, by securing 24,161 votes; PPPP Muhammad Farooq Awan won from PS-95, Korangi-VI by securing 16,386 votes while an independent candidate Muhammad Awais won PS-96, Korangi-VII, by securing 16,997 votes.

Out of 5 Sindh Assembly seats of Keamari district three were captured by independent candidates while PPPP and MQMP secured one each.

PPPP Liaqat Ali Aaskani won PS-111, Keamari-I by gaining 29,396 votes while MQM-P's Faheem Ahmed won PS-113, Keamari-III by securing 24,465 votes.

Independent candidates won from the district Keamari included Sarbuland Khan from PS-112, Keamari-II with 16,287 votes; Muhammad Shabbir, PS-114, Keamari-IV with 21,531 votes and Shah Nawaz Jadoon, PS-115, Keamari-V with 20,609 votes.