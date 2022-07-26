UrduPoint.com

Mualana Fazlur Rehman For Cohesion Among All Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Mualana Fazlur Rehman for cohesion among all institutions

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman Monday underlined the need for ensuring cohesion among all the national institutions to steer the country out of current crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman Monday underlined the need for ensuring cohesion among all the national institutions to steer the country out of current crisis.

Talking to ptv, he said support of all the state institutions was imperative to prevent political instability which would ultimately lead to economic instability.

He said all stakeholders should revisit the current political situation and support each other for national progress and development.

Fazl said all parties of the PDM alliance were unanimous over the formation of full bench of apex court in the petitions related to the Chief Minister Punjab election.

"Less than that is not acceptable to us," he added.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman asked as to why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was afraid of the full bench formation over the issue.

She said the matter related to the full bench would be discussed in the Parliament.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said the judiciary needed to resolve the current constitutional crisis.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Sherry Rehman Parliament Progress Alliance Lead Khurram Dastgir Khan All PTV Court

Recent Stories

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

8 minutes ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

8 minutes ago
 Greek firefighters battle inferno 'disaster' at na ..

Greek firefighters battle inferno 'disaster' at natural park

8 minutes ago
 'Wonderful day' for Vos as she takes yellow jersey ..

'Wonderful day' for Vos as she takes yellow jersey in women's Tour de France

13 minutes ago
 HCSTSI demands for declaring Hyderabad as calamity ..

HCSTSI demands for declaring Hyderabad as calamity hit area due to rains

13 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects plea to form full court benc ..

Supreme Court rejects plea to form full court bench in CM Punjab election case

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.