Mualana Fazlur Rehman for cohesion among all institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman Monday underlined the need for ensuring cohesion among all the national institutions to steer the country out of current crisis.

Talking to ptv, he said support of all the state institutions was imperative to prevent political instability which would ultimately lead to economic instability.

He said all stakeholders should revisit the current political situation and support each other for national progress and development.

Fazl said all parties of the PDM alliance were unanimous over the formation of full bench of apex court in the petitions related to the Chief Minister Punjab election.

"Less than that is not acceptable to us," he added.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman asked as to why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was afraid of the full bench formation over the issue.

She said the matter related to the full bench would be discussed in the Parliament.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said the judiciary needed to resolve the current constitutional crisis.