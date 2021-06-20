Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting student arrested from Mianwali

(@fidahassanain)

The suspect had earlier escaped along with his sons to avoid arrest after his objectionable video of sexually assaulting a student went viral on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2021) Police have arrested Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman accused of sexually assaulting a student in a local seminary in Lahore.

Mufti Aziz has been arrested from Mianwali district.

The suspect had run away secretly along with his sons to far flung areas to escape his arrest.

He was booked earlier over charges of sexually abusing with a seminary student at Madrassa Manzoorul Islam in Lahore.

Cantonment area police registered FIRs against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman whose video of sodomizing a student went viral on social media.

Sabir Shah, the resident of Swat, who was studying in fourth year of Darse-e-Nizami (eight-year course of Islamic studies) at Madrassa Manzoorul islam lodged the complaint, saying that Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman was sodomizing him for last three years.

“Mufti Aziz blackmailed me and continued to sodomize me for last three years,” said Sabir Shah.

The FIR registered against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman said that the cleric blackmailed the boy by accusing him of cheating in exams of ‘Wafaqul Madaris’—a board which conducts annual exams of religious seminaries of ‘Deobandi school of thought’.

The complainant said that he was facing life threats from the sons of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman after the objectionable video went viral on social media.

“They chased me along with some unknown people and wanted to kill me,” Sabir Shah told the police, pleading that he should be provided protection.

Later, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman said in a video message that the video was made in connivance with the administrators of the seminary as they wanted to kick him out.

He said the sons of the founder of Madrassa thought he [Mufti Aziz] could hold the complete control of madrassa and therefore, they staged this drama to defame him and finally kick him out so that they could completely hold the seminary.

On Friday, Laal Mosque custodian Maulana Abdul Aziz said that he and many other Ulemas [scholars] watched that ‘objectionable video’ and found Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman guilty of that heinous crime.

“He should be taken to the height to Minar-e-Pakistan and should be thrown on the ground from there,” said Maulana Abdul Aziz while delivering Jumma speech.

“I watch it. And many other Ulemas as well. We found him committing this heinous crime conciously. Therefore, he should be taken to the height of Minar-e-Pakistan and should be thrown on the ground.