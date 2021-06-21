Mufti Azizur Rehman remanded to CIA in sexual assault case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) ::A local court on Monday handed over Mufti Azizur Rehman, involved in a sexual assault case, to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on four-day physical remand.

Earlier, the CIA produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad Ali, at Cantt courts.

The investigation officer requested the court for granting physical remand of the accused for investigations.

The court, allowing the request, handed over the accused to the CIA on a four-day physical remand and directed for carrying out his DNA test and medical check-up.

The court also directed the CIA to produce him on expiry of the remand term.

The North Cantonment police registered a case against Mufti Rehman for sexuallyassaulting one of his students after a harrowing video clip of him was widely sharedon social media.