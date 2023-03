Multan - 353 candidates file nomination papers for 13 provincial seats

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 353 candidates submitted nomination papers for 13 provincial Constituencies of Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 30 April 2023.

As per detail, exactly 25 candidates filed nomination papers for PP 211. It included as Muhammad Saleem, Khalid Javed Waraich, Haris Javed Waraich, Shaukat Hayat Bosan, Rana Tahir Razzak, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Asif Nazar Dehar, Rana Usama Tahir, Jamshed Abbas Bapi, Muhammad Waqas Bosan, Qaiser Ali Haider, Malik Saqib Mehboob, Malik Noor Hussain Dehar, Rana Jang Sher Ali, Zahid Hameed Gujar, Amjad Hussain, Muhammad Asim Dehar, Muhammad Ilyas, Abdul Muqit Ahmed, Zeeshan Ali Haider, Abdul Ghafar, Malik Amir Hussain Bapi and Muhammad Ahmed Asim submitted their nomination papers.

PP- 212 A total of 42 candidates filed papers for PP 212 including Muhammad Sulaiman Ali Qureshi, Mudassar Ali Naqvi, Taimur Altaf Malik, Muhammad Tahir Javed, Shahzad Anjum, Sagheer Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Shakeel Hussain, Shahzad Maqbool Bhatta, Ali Yasir Naqvi, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Amir Abbas, Mehboob Raziq Khatran, Mahfooz Ahmed, Muhammad Mahdi Abbas, Adnan Dogar, Saqib Mahmood, Jahangir Abbas, Naseem Abbas, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Arshad, Manoor Masih, Asghar Abbas Naqvi, Sarfaraz Ahmed Malik, Imran Mehboob, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar, Tariq Ahmad Khokhar, Shahid Raza, Abdul Majeed Majid, Saqlain Raza, Mian Azhar Maqbool Bhatta, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Yusuf Maqbool Bhatta, Manzoor Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad Khokhar, Malik Khani, Azhar Hussain, Ansur Abbas and Ali Raza.

PP 213 As many as 28 candidates filed papers in PP 213 including Dr. Rubina Akhtar, Waseem Khan, Rana Shahid, Rana Mehmood, Rana Nisar, Rao Sajid Ali Khan, Safdar Hashmi, Sajjad Hussain, Adnan Dogar, Usman Dogar, Naeem Akhlaq, Muhammad Khan Khani, Arbaaz Khan, Saad Khurshid Kanju, Aslam Saeed Qureshi, Sheikh Sadiq Hussain Qureshi, Waseem Khan Baduzai, Muhammad Rafiullah Khan, Dilshad Ali Shah, Malik Muhammad Ali, Shahid Mehmood Khan, Niaz Ahmed, Muhammad Musa Khan Khakwani, Manwar Ali Qureshi and Muhammad Basit Khar.

PP- 214 A total of 34 candidates submitted nomination papers from PP 214. They included Rizwan Ahmed Maki, Rana Abid Ali, Muhammad Moinuddin Riaz, Syeda Zil- e- Fatima Zaidi, Shakeel Hussain, Muhammad Usman, Malik Asif Rafiq Rajwana, Farhan Ahmed, Malik Shakeel Ahmed, Shahid Mehmood Khan, Zahid Masood, Muhammad Zeeshan, Zahid Iqbal, Mian Asif Mehmood, Ejaz Hussain Janjua, Jahanzeb, Nadir Nawaz Khan, Naeem Nisa, Asif Anwar, Muhammad Hasan Alizai, Habib Ahmad, Zafar Iqbal, Pervez Akhtar Sajid, Muhammad Wasim, Syed Wasi Haider Naqvi, Rao Ansar Rahman, Raja Sher Zaman. , Nadeem Siddique, Mohammad Nabil Shehzad, Jahanzeb Khan and Mohammad Ayub.

PP- 215 Exactly 23 candidates submitted their nomination papers for PP- 215 including Aslam, Azhar Abbas, Ijaz Hussain Janjua, Muhammad Nadeem Nasir Dareshk, Sohail Anwar, Mahmood Ahmad Qureshi, Hafiz Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Amir, Abdul Sattar and others submitted their papers.

PP- 216 A total of 30 candidates filed nomination papers for PP 216 including Muhammad Ehsanuddin Qureshi, Manwar Ehsan Qureshi, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Hasan Tariq, Babu Nafees Ahmed Ansari, Khurram Rehman, Arshad Mehmood, Shakeel Hussain, Abdul Salam, Malik Abid Hussain Thahim, Muhammad Rizwan Abid Thahim, Imran Hussain Arshad, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Tufail, Mushtaq Ahmad, Akhtar Raza Qureshi, Muhammad Yusuf, Muhammad Shah Haider, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Siddiqui, Madiha Rehman, Anwar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain Janjua and Khawar Akbar, Samreen Garmani, Waleed Hasan, Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Amir Manzoor submitted the papers.

PP-217 As many as 39 candidates have filed nomination papers for PP- 217. They are including Arshad Iqbal Malik, Adil Saeed, Muhammad Rafiq, Rao Muhammad Asif, Tahir Hussain Qureshi, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi, Sulaiman Elahi, Muhammad Rehan Joya, Kulsoom Naz, Rizwan Tahir, Muhammad Daniyal, Iftikhar Javed, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Ejaz, Rana Shahid Mahmood, Mahmood Al-Hassan, Muhammad Salman, Sheikh Naeem Ahmed, Rana Sajjad Hussain, Rana Anas Sajjad, Zeeshan Ali, Naveedul Haq, Abdul Waheed, Rana Abdul Jabbar, Rana Muhammad Afzal Tufail Ishaq, Muhammad Waseem Thahim and Mazhar Hussain submitted papers.

PP- 218 Exactly 20 candidates have submitted their nomination papers including Ansir Abbas, Malik Muhammad Arshad, Malik Muhammad Waqas Ran, Malik Wasif Mazhar, Atif Mazhar, Muhammad Idris, Majidan Begum, Sohail Aftab, Dalir Khan, Amjad Nawaz, Taseefur Rahman, Zulfiqar Ali Dogar, Javed Hussain, Naseem Hussain, Abdul Ghaffarullah, Naseem, Muhammad Khalil, Zahid Hussain, Muhammad Tayyab Gujjar and Syed Ali Musa Geelani submitted their papers.

PP-219 A total of 26 candidates submitted papers for PP 219 including Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Parvez, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Waqas, Malik Abdul Ghaffar, Syed Rajan Bakhsh Geelani, Javed Ikram, Rana Sajjad Hussain, Rana Anas Sajjad, Parvez Akhtar, Malik Bilal Arif, Muhammad Iqbal Rai Arif Mansab, Arif Mansoor, Rana Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Ibrahim, Rai Mansab Ali, Chaudhry Khalil Ahmed, Samiullah Mujahid, Bin Yameen Sajid, Zahid Bahar Hashmi, Abdul Ghaffar and Chaudhry Abdul Latif submitted papers.

PP- 220 As many as 23 candidates submitted papers for PP 220 including Muhammad Akbar, Muhammad Rafiq, Makhdoom Syed Muhammad Sher Ali Shah, Rana Tahir Shabbir, Rauf Shabbir, Muhammad Imran Shaukat Khan, Syed Muhammad Aamir Abbas, Majumed Kamran, Rao Abdul Qayyum, Tariq Abdullah, Waqas Aziz Mudal, Ehsan Farooq Khokhar, Ghulam Shabir Shah, Sajjad Hussain, Tariq Ahmad Khokhar, Malik Ali Khokhar, Tariq Ahmad Asghar and M. Ashraf submitted papers.

PP- 221 As many as 22 candidates filed papers for PP 221 including Mujahid Ali Shah, Zain Ali Shah, Khurram Farid Khan Khakwani, Muhammad Imran, Shaukat Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Zafar Hussain, Rana Ijaz Ahmad Noon, Rana Talal Ahmed Noon, Rana Waheed Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Ayaz Ahmed, Muhammad Hasan Ali Noon, Sohail Ahmed Noon, Abdul Majeed Sajid, Muhammad Shamim Afzal Khan, Shahid Zahoor Gilani, Riazuddin and Muhammad Ibrahim Noon submitted papers.

PP- 222 Exactly 22 candidates submitted nomination papers for PP 222 including Mehdi Abbas Khan, Muhammad Aslam, Qasim Abbas Khan, Muhammad Abbas Raza, Riaz Hussain Long, Malik Fayyaz Hussain, Shazia Nargis, Asif Ali, Nasir Ali, Muhammad Naziq Karim, Nagmah Mushtaq, Muhammad Aamir, Ejaz Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Shahryar Noon, Shahid Zahoor Gilani, Altaf Ahmed, Shah Zeb Noon, Zeb un Nisa, Ahmad Abbas Khakhi, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon and Rana Ghazanfar Ali Pahlwan submitted the papers.

PP- 223A total of 19 candidates submitted their papers for PP 223 including Shahid Mehmood Khan, Naghama Mushtaq, Muhammad Naziq Karim, Muhammad Abbas Bukhari, Hasan Imran, Rana Ghazanfar Ali Pahlwan, Hamid Ali, Tanveer Iqbal, Malik Muhammad Akram Kunhan, Malik Muhammad Aslam, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Siddique, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Siddique Ahmed, Elahi Bakhsh, Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Ashfaq submitted nomination papers.