Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) In a significant step towards combating polio, Multan Sultan and National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) have decided to fight jointly against the crippling diseases.

The both sides, Multan Sultans and NEOC, have collaborated through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to eradicate the menace of polio from Pakistan.

The MoU signing also signifies the unwavering commitment of Ali Tareen, Owner of Multan Sultans, towards raising awareness for polio eradication.

Ali Tareen highlighting the profound impacts of sports figures and sports franchises like Multan Sultans on cricket loving society, underscoring the responsibility they bear towards community welfare.

He pledged full support from Multan Sultans to disseminate crucial awareness regarding polio eradication from this country.

"Polio eradication is a noble cause, and we envision a future where every child is safeguarded against this disease," stated Ali Tareen. "We recognize the pivotal role of our cricketing heroes in uniting the nation towards this common goal.

Through various channels, including video messages, our players will advocate for polio vaccination, leveraging the immense reach of cricket," he maintained.

Acknowledging the tireless efforts of polio workers, Tareen extolled their indispensable role in securing a polio-free future for generations to come. "Our polio workers are the unsung heroes in this fight, and we are committed to providing every possible support to their noble cause," he added.

Tareen further said, “The collaboration between sports and public health initiatives marked a pivotal moment in country's fight against polio. Our collective mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of every child”.

As Pakistan's beloved sport cricket holds the power to unify the nation, Multan Sultans, with its extensive fan base and influence, ready to harness this power to propel the nation towards a polio-free future.

