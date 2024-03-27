Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio eradication

In a significant step towards combating polio, Multan Sultans and the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) have collaborated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at eradicating polio from Pakista

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) In a significant step towards combating polio, Multan Sultans and the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) have collaborated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at eradicating polio from Pakistan.

The MoU signing signifies the unwavering commitment of Ali Tareen, Owner of Multan Sultans, towards raising awareness for polio eradication.

Ali Tareen emphasized the profound impact sports figures and sports franchises like Multan Sultans have on society, underscoring the responsibility they bear towards community welfare. He pledged full support from Multan Sultans in actively participating in polio eradication campaigns to disseminate crucial awareness.

"Polio eradication is a noble cause, and we envision a future where every child is safeguarded against this disease," stated Ali Tareen. "We recognize the pivotal role of our cricketing heroes in uniting the nation towards this common goal.

Through various channels, including video messages, our players will advocate for polio vaccination, leveraging the immense reach of cricket."

Acknowledging the tireless efforts of polio workers, Tareen emphasized their indispensable role in securing a polio-free future for generations to come. "Our polio workers are the unsung heroes in this fight, and we are committed to providing every possible support to their noble cause," he added.

Mr Tareen said: “The collaboration between sports and public health initiatives marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's fight against polio. With polio remaining endemic in only a handful of countries, including Pakistan, the collective mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of every child.”

The partnership between Multan Sultans and the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication signifies a strengthened resolve to combat polio, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to global health initiatives.