Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi confiscates three truckloads of goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive confiscated three truckloads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman told APP that the teams of MCR conducted raids in Pir Wadhai, Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Murree Road and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed indulged in encroachments.

He said the enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.