UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi Confiscates Three Truckloads Of Goods

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:58 PM

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi confiscates three truckloads of goods

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive confiscated three truckloads of goods from different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive confiscated three truckloads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman told APP that the teams of MCR conducted raids in Pir Wadhai, Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Murree Road and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed indulged in encroachments.

He said the enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.

Related Topics

Murree Road Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Mohammad, Mubasir score centuries on day one of Na ..

2 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad’s 111 help Central Punjab chase No ..

10 minutes ago

Raza’s seven-for goes in vain, Zeeshan’s blazi ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai first city outside US to host Roxo autonomou ..

16 minutes ago

Visa applicants to Belarus can apply via centres i ..

16 minutes ago

Peshawar District admin launches special cleanline ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.