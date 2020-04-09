UrduPoint.com
Munir Niazi Remembered On 92nd Birth Anniversary

Thu 09th April 2020

Munir Niazi remembered on 92nd birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Legendary urdu and Punjabi poet Munir Niazi was remembered on his 92nd birth anniversary on Thursday.

Munir Ahmed Niazi was born on April 9,1928 in Khanpur, a village near Hoshiarpur, India. After partition, he migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal.

Niazi, a master of the poetic imagery, was bold enough to experiment with the many genres of poetry. He is credited with creating a distinct style, rhythm, and diction.

Mythology, nostalgia and haunting romance are some of the themes that are found frequently in his poems.

He wrote numerous songs for films and made his name as one of the best songwriters in Pakistani movies.

He also wrote for newspapers, magazines and did shows for Radio Pakistan.

In 1960, he established a publication institute, Al-Misal. He was later associated with Lahore Television. He lived in Lahore until his death on December 26, 2006.

"Taiz Hawa Aur Tanha Phool," "Jungle mein Dhanak," "Dushmanoon Kai Darmiyan," "Sham" and "Mah-e-Munir" are some of his known Urdu publications.

