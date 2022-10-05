UrduPoint.com

Murad Saeed Files Interim Bail Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Murad Saeed files interim bail plea

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Murad Saeed on Wednesday has lauded the decision of a local court of granting interim bail in the FIR registered under Section-144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Murad Saeed on Wednesday has lauded the decision of a local court of granting interim bail in the FIR registered under Section-144.

The petition was filed through his lawyer Intizar Panjutha Advocate for granting bail in FIR No.

728/22.

It may be mentioned here that Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal had earlier dismissed the petition due to non pursuance.

The Aabpara Police Station had registered the FIR against PTI leaders on violation of Section-144 in the capital.

More Stories From Pakistan

