Muslims sacrifices for establishment of country to be remembered for lifetime :Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

Former prime minister and central leader Pakistan People Party (PPP) Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Muslims made many sacrifices for the establishment of the dear homeland and it would be remembered for a long time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and central leader Pakistan People Party (PPP) Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Muslims made many sacrifices for the establishment of the dear homeland and it would be remembered for a long time.

In a message in connection with August 14, Gilani remarked that all out efforts would be made to put the country on a path leading to matchless progress and prosperity. Two nation theory would also be promoted as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Today is the day to remember the sacrifices of our ancestors due to which we are breathing freedom but on the other hand we remember the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&J). Kashmiris are presenting sacrifices for freedom for the last 75 years and definitely they would get independence soon".

Gilani added"The entire Pakistani nation stands by the side of oppressed Kashmiris. The Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of the United Nations."