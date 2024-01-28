Open Menu

Muzaffar Warsi Remembered On His 13th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Muzaffar Warsi remembered on his 13th death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Thirteenth death anniversary of renowned poet and Na'at Khawan Muzaffar Warsi was observed on Sunday here and across the country.

He was born in 1933 in Meerut, India. He started his poetry career by writing lyrics of songs for Pakistani movies, but gradually evolved into a master of Hamd and Na'at. He was a recipient of Pride of Performance Award.

Muzaffar Warsi died in Lahore on this day in 2011.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Died Meerut Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

12 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

21 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

21 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

21 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

22 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

22 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

22 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

22 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

23 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

23 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan