Muzaffar Warsi Remembered On His 13th Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Thirteenth death anniversary of renowned poet and Na'at Khawan Muzaffar Warsi was observed on Sunday here and across the country.
He was born in 1933 in Meerut, India. He started his poetry career by writing lyrics of songs for Pakistani movies, but gradually evolved into a master of Hamd and Na'at. He was a recipient of Pride of Performance Award.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP releases summary of polling stations for elections 202410 minutes ago
-
Shepherd with 3 buffaloes killed in road accident10 minutes ago
-
CTO lauds traffic wardens for organising best traffic arrangements during political rallies10 minutes ago
-
Search, combing operation conducted at Khanna Police Station jurisdiction20 minutes ago
-
Four noted candidates to contest from NA-126 constituency20 minutes ago
-
1500 kites confiscated during raid20 minutes ago
-
30 persons including independent candidate held, another 100 booked20 minutes ago
-
Rain likely in Lahore on Tuesday20 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police boosts officer well-being with free medical camp40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils tourism potential travel, adventure show at New York50 minutes ago
-
Hydroponic Technology: Key driver for economic returns from vegetables, fruits50 minutes ago
-
Two injured Pakistanis in Iran to be discharged soon: Ambassador59 minutes ago