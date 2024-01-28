Muzaffar Warsi remembered on his 13th death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Thirteenth death anniversary of renowned poet and Na'at Khawan Muzaffar Warsi was observed on Sunday here and across the country.

He was born in 1933 in Meerut, India. He started his poetry career by writing lyrics of songs for Pakistani movies, but gradually evolved into a master of Hamd and Na'at. He was a recipient of Pride of Performance Award.

Muzaffar Warsi died in Lahore on this day in 2011.