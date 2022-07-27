MWMC approves action plan for cleanliness in city during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) CEO Ameer Hasan has approved the action plan for cleanliness in the city during the month of Muharram.

The duty schedule has been issued for cleaning the procession routes and Imambargahs from 1st Muharram to 10th of Muharram.

The holidays of sanitary workers and supervisory staff on 9th and 10th Muharram have also been cancelled.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of CEO Ameer Hassan regarding the action plan here on Wednesday.

Manager Operation Anwar-ul- Haq, deputy managers and sector officers participated in the meeting.

Mr Ameer while addressing the meeting said that the action plan is impliment 100 per cent and coordination be established with the organizers of processions and majalis.

He said that 15 centres would be established in the city during Muharram as each sector officer will be in charge of the centre established in his area while each Deputy Manager of Operations will be the focal person of his zone.

He also directed to establish a control room in the company head office to address the complaints regarding cleanliness timely.

While briefing the meeting on this occasion, it was told that helpline 1139 and WhatsApp number 0305- 9215555 are active for contacting the control room.

Centres are being established at 15 places in Multan city including Nishtar, Shaheen Market, Pak Gate, Walled City, Ghanta Ghar, Shamsabad, Chowk Kumharan, Peeran Ghabis, Jinnah Park, Ansari Chowk, Manzoorabad, Qasimpur, Timber market, Rangelpur and Double Phatak areas during Muharram.