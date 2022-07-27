UrduPoint.com

MWMC Approves Action Plan For Cleanliness In City During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MWMC approves action plan for cleanliness in city during Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) CEO Ameer Hasan has approved the action plan for cleanliness in the city during the month of Muharram.

The duty schedule has been issued for cleaning the procession routes and Imambargahs from 1st Muharram to 10th of Muharram.

The holidays of sanitary workers and supervisory staff on 9th and 10th Muharram have also been cancelled.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of CEO Ameer Hassan regarding the action plan here on Wednesday.

Manager Operation Anwar-ul- Haq, deputy managers and sector officers participated in the meeting.

Mr Ameer while addressing the meeting said that the action plan is impliment 100 per cent and coordination be established with the organizers of processions and majalis.

He said that 15 centres would be established in the city during Muharram as each sector officer will be in charge of the centre established in his area while each Deputy Manager of Operations will be the focal person of his zone.

He also directed to establish a control room in the company head office to address the complaints regarding cleanliness timely.

While briefing the meeting on this occasion, it was told that helpline 1139 and WhatsApp number 0305- 9215555 are active for contacting the control room.

Centres are being established at 15 places in Multan city including Nishtar, Shaheen Market, Pak Gate, Walled City, Ghanta Ghar, Shamsabad, Chowk Kumharan, Peeran Ghabis, Jinnah Park, Ansari Chowk, Manzoorabad, Qasimpur, Timber market, Rangelpur and Double Phatak areas during Muharram.

Related Topics

Multan Holidays Company Market From WhatsApp Muharram

Recent Stories

No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parlia ..

No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parliament: PM

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to ..

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to celebrate their victory

2 hours ago
 Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.