NA 193: Vote Counting Underway As Polling Ends

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The counting of votes was underway as polling for by-election in Rajanpur's NA-193 constituency concluded peacefully on Sunday.

The voting in Rajanpur began at 8 am Sunday and continued till 5 pm.

In videos shared by the electoral body, a number of voters can be seen gathered inside the polling stations.

The returning officer would declare the unofficial result on the completion of polling at all 237 polling stations.

As per the electoral body, 11 candidates were contesting the by-polls, while there were 379,204 registered voters in the constituency, of which 206,497 were male and 172,709 were female voters.

The ECP said that 237 polling stations have been established in the constituency, where police personnel had been deputed for security.

Meanwhile, 200 Punjab Rangers personnel were also fulfilling duties as a quick response force, the electoral body warned of strict action in case of code of conduct violations or disruption of the polling process.

Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari from PML-N, Mohsin Leghari from PTI, and Akhtar Hassan Khan Gorchani from PPP were the major candidates in the by-election.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Sardar Mohammad Jaffar Khan Leghari who was elected as MNA on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket.

It said that a control room had been established at the ECP's secretariat to monitor the election and address the complaints regarding the polling.

