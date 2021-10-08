NA Body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed.

At the beginning of the meeting prayers were offered for the martyrs and injured as a result of the recent earthquake in Balochistan province.

During the meeting the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman gave a briefing to the committee on the working procedures and performance of the company. The PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa said that mobile internet service was open in South Waziristan but it was shutdown due to security reasons.

Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that people's ears and brains were being affected by the harmful effects of mobile phones. The chairman of the committee, while issuing instructions to the PTA officials, said that the PTA should conduct a campaign to educate the people about the harmful effects of mobile phones.

The committee chairman Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that when the prices of petroleum products are increased then petrol pump owners also sell stored petrol at new rates and when prices are reduced, the owners shutdown petrol pumps or create a petrol crisis.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan assured Chairman Committee that he would take up the matter with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that there were service problems in some areas including tribal areas, some areas of Balochistan province, Naran and the interior of Sindh, and USF funding should go to the people.

The Committee meeting was attended by Senators Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Khaleda Ateya, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Engineer Rukhsana Zubair, Sadia Abbasi, Naseebullah Baazi, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan besides Secretary Establishment, Additional Secretary Cabinet, Chairman PTA and senior officials of concerned agencies.