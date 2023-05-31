NA education body lauds govt for including 1973 constitution in curriculum

UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Wednesday appreciated the government for including relevant Articles of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, in the curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Wednesday appreciated the government for including relevant Articles of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, in the curriculum.

The committee hoped the inclusion would enable the youth to learn and understand students' basic rights.

The 41st meeting of the Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training was held under the Chairmanship of MNA, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, .

On the matter referred by the House regarding introducing and teaching of the Constitution of Pakistan as a subject in education syllabus moved by MNA, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, the committee was informed that the ministry, on the directions of the Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Initiatives (PMSRI), inculcated understanding of relevant Articles of the constitution amongst school and college students through Pakistan Studies' curriculum for grades 9 to 12.

This will create a wide-scale awareness amongst the youth about the constitution including their fundamental rights and enabling them to play effective role as citizens of the country.

Responding to the question raised by MNA, Tahira Aurangzeb, about steps being taken by the government to increase literacy rate in the country, the ministry informed that as a result of concerted efforts, the government had succeeded in reducing illiteracy by the end of June, 2023 and no child would be out of school.

The committee, noting the claim observed that it would be a great service to the country.

About presentation of Syndicate's report, the committee directed the Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), to provide minutes of 81st meeting of the Syndicate and also lodge FIR against the accused within one week.

On the bill titled "The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023" moved by MNA Javairia Zafar Aheer, the committee was informed by the DG, FDE, that on appointment of Inter Departmental Committee (IDC) by the Standing Committee in its previous meeting, the IDC held meeting in the Ministry however the IDC members had solicited more time to further discuss the pros and cons of the bill in detail.

The committee recommended that the bills titled as "The Metropolitan International Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2023" and "The Askari Institute of Higher Education Bill, 2023" moved by MNA, Wajiha Qamar and "The National Institute of Technology Bill, 2023" moved by MNA, James Iqbal, might be passed by the National Assembly.

However, the committee referred the bill titled as "The Institute of Management and Technology Bill, 2023" moved by MNA, Dr. Nafisa Shah to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) suggesting to get requisite NOC from the HEC before further consideration on the bill.

Besides the Minister and the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, the meeting was attended by Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Ch. Hamid Hameed, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Kiran Imran Dar, Dr. Samina Matloob, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Farrukh Khan, Javairia Zafar Aheer, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Tahira Aurangzeb, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, . Wajiha Qamar and James Iqbal, MNAs.

