UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Departed Souls Of Amjad Islam, Zia Mohyeddin, Security Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 09:29 PM

NA offers Fateha for departed souls of Amjad Islam, Zia Mohyeddin, security personnel

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Amjad Islam Amjad, Zia Mohyeddin and two security personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Amjad islam Amjad, Zia Mohyeddin and two security personnel.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked the Jamaat-e-Islami's MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali to lead the prayer.

Abdul Akbar Chitrali prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

It is pertinent to mention here that popular urdu poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad died of heart attack on Friday. He was 78.

Internationally renowned artist and President Emeritus of the National academy of Performing Arts (Napa), Zia Mohyeddin, passed away in Karachi early Monday morning. He was 91.

Two personnel of security forces were martyred in an improvised explosive device blast in the Kohlu area of Balochistan on Friday.

Related Topics

Karachi Attack National Assembly Balochistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Died Lead Kohlu Zia Mohyeddin Prayer

Recent Stories

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Ou ..

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Outside Israeli Parliament - Org ..

39 seconds ago
 Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing ..

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister apprised on PHFA's 'Peshawar Residencia H ..

Minister apprised on PHFA's 'Peshawar Residencia Housing' project

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Cannot Rule Out Risk of Gas Sh ..

European Commission Cannot Rule Out Risk of Gas Shortages, Rising Prices for Nex ..

3 minutes ago
 SSP appreciates investigation team for solving bli ..

SSP appreciates investigation team for solving blind murder case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.