NA offers Fateha for departed souls of Amjad Islam, Zia Mohyeddin, security personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Amjad islam Amjad, Zia Mohyeddin and two security personnel.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked the Jamaat-e-Islami's MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali to lead the prayer.

Abdul Akbar Chitrali prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

It is pertinent to mention here that popular urdu poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad died of heart attack on Friday. He was 78.

Internationally renowned artist and President Emeritus of the National academy of Performing Arts (Napa), Zia Mohyeddin, passed away in Karachi early Monday morning. He was 91.

Two personnel of security forces were martyred in an improvised explosive device blast in the Kohlu area of Balochistan on Friday.