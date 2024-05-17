NA Passes Motion To Authorize Speaker To Nominate Members For Standing Committees
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed a motion authorizing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to nominate members for the Standing Committees.
The motion, moved by Syed Naveed Qamar, said that the Speaker is authorized to nominate members based on recommendations from parliamentary party heads.
Additionally, the motion empowered the Speaker to make any change to the composition of the standing committees as per the requirement.
