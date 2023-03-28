UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Condemn Quran Desecration In Denmark

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy condemn Quran desecration in Denmark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani issued a strong condemnation on Tuesday in response to the desecration of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Denmark.

The speaker and his deputy emphasized that such acts constitute a serious violation of international law, which was based on the principles of respect, tolerance, and freedom of religion.

They noted that this heinous act has not only deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims worldwide but also goes against the basic principles of humanity, which recognize the inherent dignity and worth of every person regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or background.

They stressed the importance of promoting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and called upon people of all faiths to reject intolerance and prejudice.

They urged for respect towards all religions and called upon people of all faiths to promote peaceful coexistence. They also emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of Islamophobia.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Condemnation Denmark Muslim All Million

Recent Stories

House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor ba ..

House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor bazaar is back for UAE families ..

5 minutes ago
 PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding ..

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding Imran Khan 'accountable'

33 minutes ago
 A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meet ..

A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meets with the Minister of Social ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passeng ..

Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passenger flow during visit to Dubai ..

42 minutes ago
 Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.