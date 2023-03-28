NA Speaker, Deputy condemn Quran desecration in Denmark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani issued a strong condemnation on Tuesday in response to the desecration of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Denmark.

The speaker and his deputy emphasized that such acts constitute a serious violation of international law, which was based on the principles of respect, tolerance, and freedom of religion.

They noted that this heinous act has not only deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims worldwide but also goes against the basic principles of humanity, which recognize the inherent dignity and worth of every person regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or background.

They stressed the importance of promoting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and called upon people of all faiths to reject intolerance and prejudice.

They urged for respect towards all religions and called upon people of all faiths to promote peaceful coexistence. They also emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of Islamophobia.