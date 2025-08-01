(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday expressed profound grief over the passing of Rushan Waheed, son of the late senior journalist and founding member of the Parliamentary Reporters Association Pakistan, Arshad Waheed Chaudhry.

In his condolence message, the Speaker termed the loss an irreparable tragedy for the bereaved family.

The Speaker said he stood in solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time and extended his heartfelt condolences.

He prayed for the deceased to be granted eternal peace, and for the family to find strength, patience, and comfort in this time of profound sorrow.