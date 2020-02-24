NAB chairman for investigation against Islamabad china cutting, illegal societies in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday directed Rawalpindi and Lahore bureaus director generals to conduct investigation against Islamabad China cutting and Rs70 billion fraud by Al Kabeer Town management despite having no land or approval from LDA.

According to NAB spokesman, the chairman had ordered action against the relevant officers of LDA for negligence.

Justice Javed Iqbal directed the NAB director general Rawalpindi to investigate the alleged China cutting, illegal cooperative housing societies in Islamabad on the pattern of Karachi.

Taking notice of the complaints, that some unscrupulous elements of cooperative housing societies were looting billion of rupees of people by selling the plots/ files without having approved lay out plan/NOC from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The chairman also directed NAB director general Lahore to investigate mega scandal of looting billion of rupees of people despite having no land of Al Kabir Town at Raiwind Road, Lahore.

The advertisement campaign was launched despite having no land. Al Kabeer Town management is accused of selling over 14,000 plots/ files without approved lay out plan from Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Billion of rupees were still being looted from the public but LDA kept mum on the advertisement campaign and avoided action against Al Kabeer Town. Over Rs14 billion were looted from people in the mega scandal.

The chairman ordered action against relevant officers of LDA and directed NAB director general Lahore to complete investigation to make possible return of plots/looted billion of rupees to the people.