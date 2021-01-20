NAB closes all inquiries against Chaudhary brothers

(@fidahassanain)

Chaudhary brothers' pleas before LHC have also been disposed for being ineffective as all NAB investigations against both Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi have been dismissed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday closed all the inquiries against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi after 20 years.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sadaqat Ali conducted hearing on a plea of Chaudhry brothers challenging the NAB chairman’s authority.

As proceedings commenced, the anti-corruption watchdog prosecutor has told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that all the inquiries against the Chaudhry brothers had been dismissed.

The court, meanwhile, also disposed of the pleas of Chaudhry brothers for being ineffective.

Previously, NAB had submitted details of the assets of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in LHC.

NAB had submitted that Punjab Assembly Speaker did not own even Rs 100 in 1985, he joined politics after taking loan of 7.5 lac rupees and now has a net worth Rs 6.5 billion while Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s assets are worth 2.5 billion.

Justice Shehram Sarwar said in his remarks that it looked like the inquiry against Chaudhry brothers remained untouched for seventeen years.

Chaudhry brothers maintained in their petition, “The NAB is involved in political engineering. It conducted complete investigations 20 years ago but remained unsuccessful. The NAB chairman did not hold the authority to reopen a closed inquiry. We belong to a political family and are being victimized,’.