NAB court awards 10-year jail to food inspector, Rs 10 millon fine imposed in corruption case

Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Accountability Court Multan convicted a food inspector awarding him10-year jail with Rs10 million fine in a corruption reference on Tuesday.

Accused official Muhammad Asghar was convicted in a case citing allegations of possessing assets beyond known means of income.

His benamidar accused Muhammad Arshad was awarded 3-year imprisonment with Rs 500,000 fine, NAB Multan spokesman said in a statement.

He said, NAB Multan had filed a reference against the accused official on the basis of sufficient incriminating material that showed accused had accumulated huge assets beyond known sources of income in his Names as well as in the names of his dependents and benamidars including his brother Muhammad Arshad.

On the basis of strong evidence during trial, the court found the accused persons guilty of the crime and ordered their immediate arrest besides confiscation of all properties.

As per facts of case, accused Muhammad Asghar had joined food department Punjab as Chowkidar and presently posted as food inspector in Muzaffargarh.

Assets confiscated includes commercial, residential and agricultural properties in addition to motorcycle dealership showroom. Accused persons have been arrested and sent to district jail accordingly, the spokesman said.

