NAB court summons Shehbaz Sharif for indictment

Advocate Amjad Pervez has asked the accountability court to grant exemption to his client Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in the court for indictment on next date of hearing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) An accountability court summoned PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for indictment in Ramzan Sugar Mills case here on Tuesday.

As proceedings commenced, Advocate Amjad Pervez appeared before the court and filed application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case. He said Shehbaz Sharif suffered from Coronavirus and was still undergoing treatment at Ittefaq hospital.

However, the court rejected his plea for exemption from personal appearance in the court and directed Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the court for his indictment on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the court had set June 11 for the indictment of the father-son duo and other accused in the case. He directed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to show up on the next hearing at any cost. However, the indictment was delayed.