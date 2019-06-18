NAB dedicated to end corruption in Pakistan: Shah Mehmood Queshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution, making decisions against corrupt elements across the board independently with a dedication to end corruption from Pakistan

"NAB and its chairman are independent for making decisions and proceed against the elements involved in corruption in the country", he said while briefing the United Kingdom (UK) based Pakistani media here at Pakistan High Commission, London on Tuesday.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was also present on the occasion.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he was visiting UK on the Invitation of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP, for the 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).

He said he met the British foreign secretary in Newyork and later they also talked to each other on telephone.

He said basically this was a bilateral visit in which Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had given him time for discussion on the progress and outcome of the strategic dialogue between the two countries.

He said it was his desire to meet Pakistani media who were playing an important in the projection of best interest of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said cases of corruptions against Asif Ali Zardari were filed by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)filed cases against Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had filed no case against them adding now they were protecting each other.

He said their cases were in the courts and let the courts to decide about their cases as in the PTI government NAB and Judiciary were independent and making decisions independently.

He said yesterday he met with the British Home Secretary Sajid Javaid and discussed with him matters of bilateral interest and reviewed the ongoing security cooperation under the ESD.

He termed his meeting with Sajid Javed productive and fruitful who despite their busy schedule in conservative party elections Sajid Javaid and Jeremy Hunt spared time for meeting with him which show that how much importance being given to Pakistan as their important strategic partner and they wanted to further strengthened it.

He added that UK had helped Pakistan in the establishment of a state of the art forensic laboratory in Lahore to check the organize crimes.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had allowed its air space for the Indian Prime Minister to SCO Summit on the request of the Indian government.

Earlier, Pakistan also allowed the use of its airspace to Indian foreign minister on the request of India.

Pakistan, he said, was a responsible state and its role on war against terrorism was globally acknowledged.

He said Pakistan being a responsible state would never allow anybody to use its soil against any neighboring country for terrorism including India, to protect the innocent people.

Replying to another question, he said that best diplomats had been posted at different important countries.

He added that there were a provision in the constitution for the appointment of advisors who were experts in their respective fields.

Replying to another question, he said that Edward college Peshawar was not being taken under the control of the government as it was performing well in its present position.

To another question, he attributed the the current economic crisis in Pakistan to wrong policies of the past governments of PML-N and PPP.

He, however, said that PTI government was making all-out efforts for the revival of national economy and broaden the tax net.

He said Ambassador at large for Investment Jehangir Saddiqui was working without any salary or benefits as he was an expert in his field.

He informed the media that tomorrow he will be meeting formally with UK Foreign Secretary and discuss matters of bilateral interest.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said media was playing an important role in the projection of Pakistan's interest.

He added that yesterday he also interacted with young Pakistani entrepreneurs who were experts in different skills and they wanted to participate in the national development of the country.

He said he also met with members of British Pakistani House of Commons and discussed with them ongoing human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He thanked them for playing their role in highlighting human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said during the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan the relations between China, Saudi Arabia, and other countries had been further strengthened.

He added that relations with Saudi Arabi had also improved which were not good during the PML-N's government.

He said Saudi Arabia had also extended US $ 3 billion for the balance ofpayment support to Pakistan besides providing oil facility.