NAB demanded to probe misuse of KP Govt helicopter by Imran, corona corruption scandal: MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N KP Spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Ikhtiar Wali Khan here Wednesday demanded of the National Accountability Authority (NAB) authorities to take notice of the repeated misuse of KP Government's helicopters, corona corruption scandal and reinvestigation of the alleged Malam Jabba case.

Addressing a press-conference here at press club, Ikhtair Wali accused PTI Chairman for misuse of KP government helicopter for personal objectives and NAB's should take serious notice of it. He said resources of KP Government were meant for welfare of its people and not for personal use of Imran Khan or any other political leader.

He said a written complaint had been registered with NAB KP to probe misuse of KP government helicopter by Imran Khan.

"Imran is using KP Govt's helicopter like a Rikshaw," he said. He said If Imran had a courage, he should have lead long march from Lahore or Mian Wali rather from Peshawar where taxpayers money were massively being used for his comfort and others PTI leaders.

He claimed that KP government's resources were also used during 2014 PTI sit in Islamabad.

He alleged that Imran Khan had looted Tosha Khana by purchasing its expansive gifts on throwaway prices that showed his lust for money designs.

Ikhtair Wali alleged that massive corruption was made in billion trees afforestration project and urged NAB to complete its investigation at earliest.

He said Malama Jabba case should be reopened and an impartial inquiry should be conducted by the NAB.

He said time had come that politics of confrontation and chaos should be rejected by people of Pakistan and decisive action should be taken against those elements promoting hatred, chaos and division in the society.