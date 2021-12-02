NAB- KP recovers Rs 12621mln from corrupt elements: Chairman NAB told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) has so far recovered Rs 12621 million from corrupt elements since 1999, Director General NAB-KP Farooq Nasir Awan told Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal during his visit to the provincial bureau

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) has so far recovered Rs 12621 million from corrupt elements since 1999, Director General NAB-KP Farooq Nasir Awan told Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal during his visit to the provincial bureau.

It was informed in the briefing that NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had examined 56,397 complaints since 1999 out of which 1940 inquiries and 765 investigators were held in accordance with the law while NAB KP had filed 368 references of corruption in accountability court Peshawar.

The DG said that NAB KP actively pursued cases of corruption at Accountability Courts where 51 accused of looting public money in the name of fake housing societies were convicted in the last 4 years and the recovered money was returned to the affectees.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal lauded the excellent performance of NAB KP and said that it was an important regional bureau of NAB which had played a key role in enhancing the overall performance of NAB.

He said that NAB being a national body was strictly adhered to the policy of "Accountability for All", adding that officers of NAB consider the war against corruption as their national responsibility and part of their faith.

Regarding business community, he said that they are the backbone of development and prosperity of the country and NAB not only respects the business community but refers their cases related to refund of sales tax, income tax and under investment to FBR.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB is the only body which has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to monitor the ongoing projects of CPEC in Pakistan. The performance of the bureau was also acknowledged and appreciated by Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PLDAT, MASHAL Pakistan and Global Peace Canada, he informed.

He said that in the past those who could not even be thought of being summoned to NAB were now being summoned by NAB and asked about the money allegedly looted from the country and nation.

Later the Chairman NAB planted a sapling at NAB KP bureau office.