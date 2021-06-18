UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB, Multan Files 82 References In Last Three Years

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

NAB, Multan files 82 references in last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Multan filed some 82 corruption references in various accountability courts from the year 2018 to 2020, while 22 suspects were convicted besides imposing fine of Rs 306.38 million, said director general Multan bureau Nauman Aslam on Friday.

Briefing the meeting of NAB via video link, presided over by NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, he said as many as 15 convicted persons had returned Rs 343.97 million through Plea Bargain after approval by the Learned Accountability Court Multan. NAB Multan has indirectly recovered Rs 3,748.1 million pertaining to different departments under Federal and Provincial governments.

The NAB Multan DG informed that besides nabbing the culprits, our efforts have resulted in retrieval of misappropriated state lands belonging to board of Revenue (BOR), Irrigation department and Local Government departments Punjab under its prevention regime. A sum of Rs 726.8 million had been recovered from the culprits involved preparing bogus proprietary record, occupying of state lands and selling the same amongst general public.

The NAB Multan DG also informed the meeting that in the case of disbursement of loans amongst public by the government of the Punjab through National Rural Support Program (NRSP), the Bureau has ensured recovery of Rs.

502.6 million from NRSP in favor of the said government.

He informed that a lion's share of indirect recoveries of Rs. 2,518 million relates to housing sector. A mounting growth of illegal housing societies by the developers / owners of land in connivance with the regulator have been observed; where general public have been deprived of their hard earned money and legitimate rights by non-transferring of ownership rights and possessions, non-provision of basic facilities and non-submission of government fees / dues.

The NAB Multan took cognizance of the matter under its prevention regime that ultimately resulted in execution of development works, provision of basic necessities / amenities, and submission of all government dues / fees etc.

The meeting was informed that NAB Multan has recovered a total of Rs 4,398.45 million.

NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of NAB Multan under the supervision of Nauman Aslam and hoped that the bureau will continue to perform in future with same zeal and commitment.

Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), and other senior officers of NAB were present at the meeting, Nauman Aslam, DG NAB Multan also participated in the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Punjab Fine Bor Same Money 2018 2020 All From Government Share Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

23 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

36 minutes ago

Heavy rain places racing at Royal Ascot in balance ..

9 minutes ago

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

9 minutes ago

Canada's CPI continues rising in May

9 minutes ago

Roaring success at Euros for 'psychic' Thai lion

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.