NAB Regional Board For Probing Ex IGP Sindh, Reference Against SSP Approved

National Accountability Bureau's Regional Board Karachi, Saturday, recommended the NAB to convert Inquiry into Investigation against Ghulam Haider Jamali, former Inspector General of Police Sindh and others on the allegation of assets beyond known sources of income

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau's Regional board Karachi, Saturday, recommended the NAB to convert Inquiry into Investigation against Ghulam Haider Jamali, former Inspector General of Police Sindh and others on the allegation of assets beyond known sources of income.

Regional Board meeting- held with DG NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza in the chair- took a view of inquires, investigations and various other operational matters and also approved a reference against Pir Fareed Jan Sarhandi, then SSP Hyderabad, and others on charges of illegal appointments of 378 Police Constables in District Hyderabad.

The Board recommended filing of Reference to the Competent Authority against Proprietors/ Builders of education City near LUMHS, Jamshoro, officers and officials of Revenue Department Jamshoro and others, said a press release.

The accused persons in connivance with revenue officers of Jamshoro illegally occupied the government land measuring 132 acres through fake and forged entries.

The accused persons launched an illegal Housing Scheme under the name of Education City and caused loss of Rs.264 million to the government exchequer.

The Board accepted plea bargain application of accused Abdul Sattar Laghari of Rs. 6.6 million and recommended for approval of the accountability court. The accused involved in illegal disposal of precious government land measuring 3.8 Acres of Cooperative Farm Service Centre located at Tando Allahyar and 1 Acre Land of Cooperative Farm Service Centre located at Mirpurkhas through fake auction. Total amount involved in the case- Reference No. 01/2017/H- come to the tune of Rs.215.313 million.

The Regional Board appreciated the performance of Combined Investigation Teams on successful disposal of mega cases. DG NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza reiterated the resolve to recover the looted money to National Exchequer and retrieve State land.

