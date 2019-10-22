(@fidahassanain)

The NAB spokesperson says that Nawaz Sharif was shifted to hospital just for his complete medical checkup.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's condition was under control and his dengue test were negative.

PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted from NAB's detention center to Service Hospital for emergency medical checkup on Mondaya late night.

According to a press releasae, the anti-graft body shared information regarding the latest condition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, stating that Nawaz Sharif's platelets had decreased "allegedly due to provision of medicine which makes blood thin that was suggested by his personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan.

The NAB also said that Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital for a complete medical examination and for increase of his platelet levels.

The NAB also rejected the impression that Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill, and made request to media not to spread speculations without consulting NAB's spokesperson.

Earlier on Monday evening, Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan pointed out the deteriorating health condition of Nawaz Sharif and requested Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf govenment to immediately shift him to a hospital for treatment.

According to reports, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also issued a statement and demanded the Punjab government to shift his brother Nawaz Sharif to hospital without any delay.

He said: "Imran Khan Niazi will be responsible if anything happened to his brother Nawaz Sharif," he said. He also it is very callous appraoch that PTI government was not shifting him to hospital despite his deteriorating health condition.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said fresh medical reports showed that the party leader’s condition was 'very serious' and required immediate hospitalisation.

"I want to make it clear that Iman Khan cannot hide his incompetence and lies by depriving Nawaz Sharif of medical treatment," said Shehbaz Sharif.

On Monday late night, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital for emergency medical check after his platelet levels fell down. During his shifting from NAB's detention center to the hospital, the large number of PML-N workers were present there who chanted slogans against the NAB officials and the government. At Services, a special room has been provided to Nawawz sharif and high security arrangments have also been made outside his room. The entry of the common citizens and patients have been barred in the area.