NAB Summons CM Murad On Sept 24 In Fake Accounts Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:57 PM
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on September 24 in fake accounts case
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on September 24 in fake accounts case.The anti-graft body has directed the chief minister to bring Dadu and Thatta Sugar Mills' record with him during his appearance in Islamabad.Let it be known that Murad Ali Shah has been accused of selling the sugar mills at cheap prices.