NAB Summons Imran In Toshakhana Case Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:01 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to appear before its investigation team on Tuesday, March 21, in connection with the Toshakhana case

This was the second call-up notice sent to Imran Khan, who had previously ignored the first one. While Bushra Bibi has been given the option to not appear and answer the questions remotely, Imran Khan has been asked to appear before the NAB investigation team at its Rawalpindi office.

According to NAB spokesman, a NAB team had visited Imran Khan's residence in Lahore's Zaman Park to serve the call-up notice on Bushra Bibi.

In a separate incident, another NAB team led by Head Constable Muhammad Shafi visited Imran Khan's residence to deliver court summons in connection with the foreign funding case.

The NAB team had contacted PTI leadership for the delivery of the notice for the hearing of the case in the accountability court on March 21. However, no PTI leader came to receive the notice, which was later accepted by the house servants.

The Toshakhana case is related to the alleged misuse of state gifts by the former prime minister. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been summoned by the NAB investigation team to answer questions in connection with the case.

The foreign funding case, on the other hand, pertains to allegations of illegal funding received by the PTI from foreign sources. The party has denied any wrongdoing.

